NIB signing fat contracts ahead of election

NIB Headquarters

NASSAU| Executives of the National Insurance Board (NIB) have scheduled Tenders and Contracts Committee meetings as well as a board meeting for Friday to sign off on several massive government contracts ahead of the September 16 General Election.

The aim of the three back-to-back meetings is to fast-track millions of dollars in contracts that will fix up Free National Movement cronies and tie the incoming government to outrageous agreements.

The pre-election contracts come four and a half years after Minister of Works Desmond Bannister alleged that the previous administration was shelling out contracts and jobs the day before the 2017 election.

However, in recent days, Bannister has been exposed as a huge hypocrite. Leaked documents reveal that Bannister awarded six-figure sidewalk and school repairs contracts to his own brother. He has also remained silent on questionable contracts awarded by Water and Sewerage Corporation Chairman Adrian Gibson between 2018 and 2020.

Over the last two weeks alone, NIB has hired over 100 employees in high-paying positions while long-serving employees can’t receive raises or increments.

The board recently hired the niece of Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis as Human Resources Director even though she has no HR experience and previously worked as a school principal.