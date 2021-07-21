NIB STAFF at Spanish Wells RESIGNS!

NIB Headquarters

NORTH ELEUTHERA| I bet no one in the country knew that the entire staff at Spanish Wells NIB office has resigned some three weeks ago.

Their time is winding down and they will all be gone by end of August. This has never happened in the history of NIB and nobody from management has even had the decency to call them into a meeting. What is this?

You don’t think that by now there should have been some dialogue with those staff member from the assistant director and or the director? WHAT IS THIS BAHAMAS? We gone to the dogs!

So no one knows what will happen at the end of August! NO ONE BUT BAHAMAS PRESS!

We report yinner decide!