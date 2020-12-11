Nicolette Nottage passes suddenly in Florida…

Those who have left us…

Nicolette Nottage

NASSAU| Another young St. Georgian has passed away suddenly and a family left to mourn.

BP is reporting the passing of Nicolette Nottage who passed away in Tallahassee Florida.

The cause of her death is still known at this time, but her sudden passing has brought great and deep sadness on her Anglican family.

We pray that the GOD OF ALL MERCIES grant her REST!

Dr. Willamae Candace McKenzie Miller passes at 92….

BP BREAKING| Bahamas Press is reporting the passing last evening of Mrs Willamae Candace McKenzie Miller.

Born in 1928 she was 92 years old.

Mrs Miller was the host of the popular weekend radio show ‘Annie and the Children’, which broadcasted on ZNS network 1540am for many years. She is the mother of popular talkshow host and journalist Darold Miller.

BP conveys our deep sympathies to her family and pray that our Good and Gracious Lord Grant Her Life Everlasting!

Minister Malcolm Levarity passes last night…

Bahamas Press is reporting the passing of Minister Malcolm Levarity. He passed away following his long battle with cancer.

Minister Levarity is the brother of famed sports enthusiast Rudy Levarity. BP offers our deep condolences to his entire family on his passing.

Rest Eternal Grant Unto Him O Lord! AMEN!