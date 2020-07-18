NINE (9) ADDITIONAL CONFIRMED COVID-19 CASE – Update #99- QUESTION: HOW MANY MORE ARE POLICE OFFICERS?

The Ministry of Health confirms today that there are nine (9) additional confirmed cases of COVID-19. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to one hundred thirty-eight (138). There have been ninety-six (96) confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Providence, twenty-eight (28) confirmed cases in Grand Bahama, thirteen (13) confirmed cases in Bimini, and one (1) confirmed case in Cat Cay.

The newly confirmed cases are as follows:

 Case #130 is a thirty (30) year old female of Grand Bahama with no history of travel. This case is in isolation at home;

 Case #131 is a fifty-five (55) year old male of New Providence with no history of travel. This case is hospitalized;

 Case #132 is a forty-seven (47) year old male of Grand Bahama with no history of travel. This case is in isolation at home;

 Case #133 is a forty-seven (47) year old female of Grand Bahama with no history of travel. This case is also in isolation at home;

 Case #134 is a fifty-four (54) year old female of Grand Bahama with no history of travel. This case too is in isolation at home;

 Case #135 is a thirty-six (36) year old female of Grand Bahama with no history of travel. This case is also in isolation at home.

 Case #136 is a fifty-three (53) year old male of New Providence with a history of travel. This case remains is in isolation at home;

 Case #137 is forty-five (45) year old male of Grand Bahama with a history of travel. This case is hospitalized; and

 Case #138 is forty-two (42) year old male of Grand Bahama. Travel details are pending. However, this case is in isolation at home.

Investigations are ongoing, and a complete update of pending details will be published at a later date. Health officials continue to follow the condition of the other current COVID-19 positive cases.

We can also report some 20 plus persons have presented themselves at the hospital on Grand Bahama Emergency Section…