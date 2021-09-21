Nine new Cabinet Ministers appointed in the Davis Government…

NINE members of The Davis Cabinet sworn-in yesterday.

NASSAU, The Bahamas — His Excellency the Most Honourable Sir Cornelius A. Smith administered the Oath of Allegiance and Oath of Office to nine newly appointed Cabinet Ministers during a Swearing-In Ceremony in the Andros Room, Grand Hyatt Convention Centre, Baha Mar Resort on Monday, September 20, 2021.

Hon. Senator L. Ryan Pinder was sworn in as Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs; Hon. Fred Mitchell sworn in as Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Public Service; Hon. Glenys Hanna-Martin sworn in as Minister of Education, Technical and Vocational Training; Hon. Alfred Sears sworn in as Minister of Works and Utilities; Hon. Dr. Michael Darville sworn in as Minister of Health and Wellness; Hon. Senator Michael Halkitis sworn in as Minister of Economic Affairs and Leader of Senate; Hon. Clay Sweeting sworn in as Minister of Agriculture, Marine Resources and Family Island Affairs; Hon. Wayne Munroe sworn in as Minister of National Security; and Hon. Jomo Campbell sworn in as Minster of State for Legal Affairs. (BIS Photos/Letisha Henderson)