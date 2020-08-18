NINETY-FIVE (95) ADDITIONAL CONFIRMED COVID-19 CASES AND ONE (1) ADDITIONAL DEATH – Update #134

The Ministry of Health confirms today that there are ninety-five (95) additional confirmed cases of COVID-19. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to one thousand four hundred twenty-four (1424).

There have been eight hundred twenty-one (821) confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Providence, four hundred sixty-three (463) confirmed cases in Grand Bahama, forty-five (45) confirmed cases in Bimini, forty-four (44) confirmed cases in Abaco, fourteen (14) confirmed cases in the Berry Islands, eight (8) confirmed cases in Cat Island, five (5) confirmed cases in Exuma, two (2) confirmed cases in Inagua, four (4) confirmed case in Eleuthera, one (1) confirmed cases in Andros, and seventeen (17) confirmed cases with locations pending. We are reviewing all data and evaluating for incident cases. The public will be updated on the epidemiological profile.

The breakdown of the new cases by island is as follows:

New Providence 90

Grand Bahama 2

Eleuthera 3