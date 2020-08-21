NINETY-THREE (93) ADDITIONAL CONFIRMED COVID-19 CASES AND FIVE (5) ADDITIONAL DEATHS – Update #137

The Ministry of Health confirms today that there are ninety-three (93) additional confirmed cases of COVID-19. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to one thousand seven hundred three (1703).

There have been one thousand thirteen (1013) confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Providence, five hundred thirty-four (534) confirmed cases in Grand Bahama, forty-five (45) confirmed cases in Bimini, forty-five (45) confirmed cases in Abaco, fifteen (15) confirmed cases in the Berry Islands, eight (8) confirmed cases in Cat Island, six (6) confirmed cases in Exuma, four (4) confirmed cases in Inagua, five (5) confirmed cases in Eleuthera, one (1) confirmed case in Andros, one (1) confirmed case in Acklins, and twenty-six (26) confirmed cases with locations pending.

The breakdown of the new cases by island is as follows:

Island # of Cases

New Providence 63

Grand Bahama 19

Inagua 2

Berry Islands 1

Abaco 1

Acklins 1

Locations Pending 6

TOTAL: 93