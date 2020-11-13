NO $2,000 extra necessary says US EMBASSY!

NASSAU| THE United States Embassy has dismissed a report that $2,000 is required to travel to the US.

Daniel Durazo, the public affairs officer at the US Embassy in Nassau, said there are no minimum cash requirements for travelling to the US.

The claim was made in a tabloid story recirculated on social media yesterday.

Mr Durazo said: “That story is completely false. There are no minimum cash requirements for travelling to the US.

“To be clear: Pre-clearance requirements for Bahamians travelling to the US have not changed.

“As has been the case, for all flights departing Nassau International Airport while pre-clearance operations are open (between 9am and 6.30pm), Bahamians may continue to travel through pre-clearance without a visa by meeting the requirements at https://www.dhs. gov/news/2019/09/09/ visa-requirements-bahamas-citizens-travelling-united-states.

“We remind everyone that ultimately CBP officers evaluate every application for admission to the United States on a case-by-case basis, in accordance with existing laws and regulations. In other words, each person’s travel situation is unique, and is ultimately evaluated as such.”