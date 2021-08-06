NO congratulations from BAAAs President for Miller-Uibo and Gardiner – WHY?

Why Drumeco Archer has not attended the Olympics proves HE IS NOT LOYAL TO SPORTS OR THE COUNTRY!

Minister Iram Lewis and Drumeco Archer.

NASSAU| President of the BAAAs Drumeco Archer who failed to attend the Olympic Games to provide the leadership for the CRISIS IN TOKYO is now mute and has yet to celebrate one of the Athletes particularly Miller-Uibo and Stephen Gardiner who has delivered GOLD for the Bahamas!

Why no congratulatory note from the President of BAAA? NOT ONE WORD as he goes about campaigning for Fort Charlotte for his upcoming crushing defeat!

Poor wutless leadership in SPORTS for the last four years has proven to be a disaster! And another four will prove to be catastrophic under a Minnis GOVERNMENT!

Track and Field under Archer in particular has become a failure and his handling of the crisis in Tokyo has prove to be personal and petty!

THE CUT-YOU-KNOW-WHAT OF A LIFETIME IS COMING! FIRE DEM!!!

We report yinner decide!