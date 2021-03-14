NO PAY NO WORK! Airport workers stage sick-out

Bathroom at LPIA

NASSAU| Employees of The Airport Authority throughout the Family Islands called in sick this morning as none of the employees received their monthly salary for February.

Amid civil unrest and union negotiations which have been highlighted recently on National News, the Airport Authority withheld normal salary emoluments from it’s staff in what is seemingly a method of intimidation and coercion as Security Screeners and Firemen throughout the Bahamas are demanding to have over 10 years or more of overtime and increments paid out.

The absence of Fire Safety Personnel at these airports means that International Flights will not be able to operate for obvious safety reasons.

Staff are calling on the Minister of Tourism and Aviation to release their funds or the country’s bread and butter will suffer.