No signs of life following that plane crash which left LPIA for Inagua on Friday…

RBDF assists in Search and Recovery Efforts

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is quietly watching and following the silence by the Aviation Division following that plane crash on Friday.

We know the plane went reportedly missing off the radar on Friday March 5th, with two persons onboard. The white and yellow Piper PA28 aircraft, which departed Lynden Pindling International Airport at 7:00 am on Friday en route to Inagua, was last heard from shortly after 8:00 am. That was when authorities were alerted of a downed aircraft somewhere in the vicinity of Acklins.

BP can report fleets from the RBDF namely Her Majesty’s Bahamian Ship LIGNUM VITAE, which was in the area, joined in the search

along with a USCG cutter, a USCG fixed-wing, and helo.

Debris from the waters was retrieved by the USCG cutter and handed over to LIGNUM VITAE on Saturday, March 6, 2021. HMBS KAMALAMEE arrived on the scene at 5:00 am Sunday to relieve HMBS LIGNUM

VITAE and conducted expanding box search patterns between the Mira Por Vos, the Western side of Castle Island, and the Hog Sty Reef area.

We are learning the search has since expanded to the northern

and western areas of surrounding cays and inlet.

BP wants to thank the dedicated members of the RBDF which are leading the charge in this rescue/recovery effort unfolding in the southern Bahamas.

