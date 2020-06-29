No temperature checks or hand sanitizing at Tourism Main office…

Mr. Dionisio D’Aguilar fails to practise Freedom of Information!

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is monitoring the readiness for the country to reopen in this global pandemic COVID19 and what we are witnesses is serious.

At Tourism’s main office in downtown Nassau, there is no temperature checking or hand sanitizing at the main door of the building. Tourism said it is ready for reopening, but now seeing this are they really ready to welcome guests?

At Works Ministry, all of the “workmen” are back to work and are already to congregating under the tree at Ministry of Works. Let the domino games begin!

More importantly, BP has gotten a tip in Health. Every year the intern doctors are mistreated when it comes time to being hired permanently.

Those who were quarantined because of Covid 19 have to give the days back without pay and now they are saying no jobs for them.

Prime Minister Hubert Minnis is also the health minister! The Government needs to get its act together. The source to the information writes: “I have voted for this party [FNM] my entire voting life but I am seriously thinking about changing. It is too much!” Ahhh Well!

