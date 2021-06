NASSAU| Another nurse has died in the Public Hospital system and this time its unfolding up at Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre SRC where there was a second major outbreak of Covid19.

Health Officials didn’t tell you but Nurse Gina Collie was infected with Covid19 and died as a result on Thursday.

Nurse Collie served on the Podlewski Ward at (SRC) where a Covid19 exposure occurred on the unit.

BP offers our condolences to her family on her passing.

