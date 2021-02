Ministry of Health office on Meeting Street!

NASSAU | Police have been called to the headquarters of the Ministry of Health on Meeting Street as nurses from the Bahamas Nurses Union from around the country have gathered outside in protest against the Minnis Government.

Why call the police for nurses who have peacefully assembled themselves? Da police can’t help the situation but the Minister of Finance can!

Nurses want their money the PM promised to them since December. Its now February! Yall see how Minnis does lie?