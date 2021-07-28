Nurses at Grand Bahama Health Services Call-in Sick

Nurses – file

FREEPORT| Grand Bahama Health Services executive management confirmed today that more than seventeen (17) nurses at the Rand Memorial Hospital in Freeport, Grand Bahama called in sick today in an apparent sickout.

Hospital officials confirm that the first calls came in ahead of the 8am and 3pm shifts respectively. They add that there has been no communication from the Bahamas Nurses Union regarding the apparent industrial action.

The alleged sick-out of nurses comes at a time when the Rand Memorial Hospital is already experiencing a nursing shortage, and against efforts to mitigate services during a pandemic which has strained resources.

Hospital Administrator Mrs. Sharon Williams said, “This major setback has affected the Rand Memorial Hospital’s wards and Inpatient Services as these areas were most negatively affected as a result of the sick-out.”

However, she added “Measures were taken to redeploy nursing staff that reported to work in strategic areas to maintain our ability to provide health care to our patients.”

Management will continue to monitor this turn of events and assures the public that all will be done to ensure the clients receive continuous optimal health care.

