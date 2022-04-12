Olympian Pauline Davis presents a copy of her book, ‘Running Sideways’ to the Deputy Prime Minister￼

NASSAU, The Bahamas – Olympic Gold Medal Sprinter Pauline Davis presented to the Hon. Chester Cooper, Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation, a copy of her book, ‘Running Sideways’ during a courtesy call on Thursday, April 7, 2022.

