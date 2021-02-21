Omar Penn Aka Punch gunned down in Freeport tonight… Homicide # 17 recorded on Grand Bahama Sunday night!

Omar Penn Aka Punch gunned down in Freeport tonight…

FREEPORT| We have a homicide on Grand Bahama. A man by the name Omar “Punch” Penn was gunned down outside Island Luck near Blvd Service Station East Sunrise Highway in Freeport Grand Bahama.

The victim is known to police and was recently released from prison. Back on December 2, 2015 Penn was charged with the murder of charged with the murder of Kareem Abdul Moss. Moss was found dead on November 23 outside an apartment in Grand Bahama.

Police are saying they arrested a young man nearby the incident a short time later. That young man is a resident of Elizabeth Estates in Nassau Bahamas. That arrest took place at 9:10pm.

Last month the most recent homicide incident – the 16th for the year – police were called to a scene off Cowpen Road, in the Golden Isles area shortly before 5pm where a man’s unresponsive body was found lying on the ground. Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

We report yinner decide!