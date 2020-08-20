One more COVID19 death recorded…AND NONE RECOVERED IN THE LAST MONTH OF CASES

SEVENTY-NINE (79) ADDITIONAL CONFIRMED COVID-19 CASES AND

ONE (1) ADDITIONAL DEATH – Update #136

The Ministry of Health confirms today that there are seventy-nine (79) additional confirmed cases of COVID-19. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to one thousand six hundred ten (1610). There have been nine hundred fifty (950) confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Providence, five hundred fifteen (515) confirmed cases in Grand Bahama, forty-five (45) confirmed cases in Bimini, forty-four (44) confirmed cases in Abaco, fourteen (14) confirmed cases in the Berry Islands, eight (8) confirmed cases in Cat Island, six (6) confirmed cases in Exuma, two (2) confirmed cases in Inagua, five (5) confirmed cases in Eleuthera, one (1) confirmed case in Andros, and twenty (20) confirmed cases with locations pending. We continue to review all data and evaluate for incident cases. The public will soon be updated on the epidemiological profile.

The breakdown of the new cases by island is as follows:

Island # of Cases

New Providence 70

Grand Bahama 8

Eleuthera 1

TOTAL: 79