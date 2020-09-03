One more COVID19 victim gets sick at LIL GENERALS

NASSAU| A second employee of LIL GENERALs on East Street south has tested positive for COVID19. In a meeting tonight, the owner of the store confirmed the news to the staff. All we say is this: I guess the Lightbourn Trading trucker was there a few days ago.

Meanwhile, the Medical Cartel in the Bahamas is charging the poor $224 for a covid test, and if ya don’t have the money, you could be out of luck – you just have to go home until you catch your breath! Good Luck with that!

We have testings by Palm Reading – we been telling yinner that since April!

A test at Doctor’s Hospital instituted by the Medical Cartel in the Bahamas will cost the poor $224 to get. So they sending ya home without any tests or treatment. Ahhh, Boy! Testing by palm reading.

