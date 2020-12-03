ONE ORDER Gang Leader 27-year-old Alfred Bastian AKA “Halfman” is country’s 67th homicide victim!

Man riddled to death by a shooter(s) big day and gunman escapes scene in Kemp Road undetected!

27-year-old Alfred Bastian AKA “Halfman” is homicide victim #67

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting the 67th homicide incident, which unfolded in the Cooper’s Terrace area of Kemp Road near Bar 20 Corner.

The victim we are learning is 27-year-old Alfred Bastian AKA “Halfman”.

Family members are on the scene crying, hollering and are deeply distraught as police covered the victim’s body.

Residents in the area told BP gunfire went off like fireworks inside factory. Shell casings from an AK 47 littered the scene.

Police say Bastian’s body was riddled with bullets from head to toe.

Meanwhile, with all the CCTV footage in and around the area, with the $1.9million Shotspotter supposedly active, police have no one in custody. What is dis?

We report yinner decide!