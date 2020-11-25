One Term PM Minnis has accepted the resignation of his Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Kevin Peter Turnquest!

Statement by Prime Minister the Most Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis on the

resignation of the Minister of Finance

Axed Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. K. Peter Turnquest (BIS Photo_Patrick Hanna)

STATEMENT: “I have accepted the resignation of the Minister of Finance the Hon. K. Peter Turnquest, effective immediately.

“I thank Mr. Turnquest for his service to The Bahamas, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I will serve as interim Minister of Finance and will make a substantive appointment in due course.”

Bahamas Press is learning Former Central Bank Governor Mrs Wendy Craigg shall be appointed Minister for State in the Ministry of Finance.

We are also learning Renward Wells shall be elevated to the position as Deputy PRIME MINISTER!

