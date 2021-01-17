Woman dies in three car collision on Abaco’s deadly S.C Bootle Highway

Mother is fatality victim on Abaco.

ABACO| Bahamas Press is now following a police report of a deadly crash on Friday 15th January 2021 shortly after 9:00pm.

Police were called to the S.C Bootle Highway where an accident had occurred. The first vehicle a silver 2009 Honda Fit, driven by a male with a female passenger inside had received extensive damages.

Officers upon arrival at the scene met the lifeless body of the female passenger, who was later pronounced dead by doctor at the Marsh Harbour Clinic.

The male driver sustained serious injuries and was transported to the Marsh Harbour Clinic and later airlifted into New Providence.

The second vehicle, a silver 2001 Honda Accord with two passengers, were also transported to the Marsh Harbour Clinic with serious injuries. They too were airlifted into New Providence for further medical attention. The vehicle also received extensive damages.

The third vehicle, a grey 2007 Honda Accord with two passengers, also received damages. The front seat passenger received non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the Marsh Harbour Clinic for further medical attention. The driver remain on scene and is assisting police.

Initial investigation revealed that the accident occurred as a result of a head-on collision involving vehicle #1 the silver 2009 Honda Fit and vehicle #2 the silver 2001 Honda Accord, which resulted in the collision of the third vehicle a grey 2007 Honda Accord.

Officers from the Traffic Division in Grand Bahama will travel to Abaco to assist in the investigation of this matter.

Since Hurricane Dorian Abaco in particular has become a hotbed for serious deadly crashes. Just one month ago exact to the date on December 16th trucker Dealo Pratt of Long Island died on the lonely Abaco road just one minute away from the little Abaco Bridge where he was working.

Christians from around the country must send up serious prayers into the heavens and pronounce safety on the streets of Abaco and around the country!

BP advises drivers to drive with care and attention. Do not drink and drive. Do not text and drive. Drive within the speed limit. Obey all road rules. CUT YA SPEEDS! What is dis?

We report yinner decide!