Only two persons tested positive for COVID in the last 24 hours health claims…?

PMH.

NASSAU| So there were only 2 persons in the entire Bahamas who had tested positive for COVID19 today. They were from New Providence. For more than three weeks now according to health officials no one has died of COVID19 with the number remaining at 163 for weeks now.

Interestingly, two patients were were in ICU are no longer on the dashboard and right now there are no persons in ICU with COVID19 across the country!

BP recorded at least three COVID19 deaths today, and tests are down to just 201 persons. So testing is extremely down.

Well let’s watch this for the next few weeks.

We report yinner decide!