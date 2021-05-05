Opposition Leader and Englerston MP thrown out of Parliament on Wednesday!

PLP Leader Hon. Philip Brave Davis Q.C. along with Glenys Hanna-Martin removed from Parliament Wednesday May 5th, 2021 during the afternoon sitting.

Statement by PLP Chairman Fred Mitchell

The Deputy Speaker, Donald Saunders, is condemned for losing his cool and contrary to normal Parliamentary practice, excluding the Leader of the Opposition and the MP for Englerston from the House.

This was a breach of their parliamentary privilege.

All the Prime Minister’s men and women seem to have consumed the Kool Aid filled with hubris, self-importance and arrogance. They have exceeded the actions of their forefathers in the UBP by the use of the coercive power of the Speaker. They clearly ignore the lessons of history.

This is particularly disappointing with the Deputy Speaker who knows better and was trained to know better.

What a shame.