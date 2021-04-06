Opposition Leader comments after PM Keith Rowley tests positive for COVID19

Opposition Leader Hon. Philip Brave Davis Q.C.

By Philip Brave Davis Q.C.

The Progressive Liberal Party takes note of news reports that Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister, Keith Rowley, has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

We wish him a speedy and full recovery as he remains in our thoughts and prayers.

Instances of high profile personalities and even Heads of States falling victim to this potentially deadly virus and disease are lessons that none of us is immune to or exempted from COVID-19.

I am a living testament that COVID-19 does not discriminate.

This also reminds us all that we here at home are not out of the woods and therefore we must take every health and safety precaution to mitigate the community spread and transmission of this virus.

The PLP takes this opportunity to urge Bahamians to continue to sanitize, wear your masks, avoid large crowds and to consistently practice social distancing.

