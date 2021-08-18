Opposition Leader Davis’ letter could have forced PM Minnis to request a Prorogation of Parliament to avoid accounting on who benefitted from Emergency Order contracts in the millions!

PM HUBERT MINNIS

NASSAU| Chairman of The Public Accounts Committee Philip Brave Davis Q.C. asked the Government to make public Government spending on COVID-19 and Hurricane Dorian along with other Government spending.

Prime Minister Hubert Minnis in response has turned around and closed Parliament to avoid letting The Bahamians know what has happened with more than $250 million given in a loan by the IMF!

Read the letter penned on 10th August, 2021.

THE MINNIS GOVERNMENT HAS FAILED TO SUPPLY THE IMF, THE AUDITOR GENERAL AND THE PEOPLE OF THE BAHAMAS THROUGH PARLIAMENT ANY ANSWERS!

