Opposition Leader Davis On the passing of Darrell E. Rolle

Darrell E. Rolle

By Hon. Philip Brave Davis QC, MP

13th October 2020

I am saddened this morning to learn of the passing of my colleague, friend, former Parliamentarian and Cabinet Minister Darrell E. Rolle.

Mr. Rolle was 77 years old.

A native of Lowe Sound, Andros, Mr. Rolle read law at the University of London, graduating with honours in 1969 before entering public life with the Progressive Liberal Party.

Following the death of Clarence A. Bain, Mr. Rolle became one of the youngest elected legislators on record when he succeeded Mr. Bain as the Member of Parliament for the Mangrove Cay Constituency, Central Andros, in a bye election in 1971 and served in the House of Assembly until his retirement in 1997.

He served as leader of government business in the House.

During his distinguished career spanning twenty-six years as a senior government official, Darrell Rolle served as a Minister in the Pindling Cabinet, heading several government ministries. He served as Minister of Transport, 1974; Minister of Home Affairs, 1974-1979; Minister of Labour, 1977-1979; Minister of Education and Culture, 1979-1982; Minister of Works and Utilities, 1982-1984; Minister of Housing and National Insurance, 1984-1988; and Minister of National Security from 1990 to August 1992 when the Progressive Liberal Party was defeated in the general elections of that year.

Darrell Rolle was the youngest Cabinet Minister ever and one of the longest serving ministers of the Pindling Cabinet, eclipsed only by Sir Clement T. Maynard.

Mr. Rolle was a trusted and loyal Pindling PLP and an ardent supporter of the progressive movement. He played an active role in the formulation of the numerous public policies, the establishment of the many public institutions and the passage of scores of pieces of legislation that together form the modern Bahamas.

He was a good and faithful servant of the people and we thank him for his public service as he transitions to receive his eternal reward.

Opposition Leader Hon. Philip Brave Davis Q.C.

On behalf of my wife Ann-Marie, PLP Deputy Leader I. Chester Cooper, National Chairman Senator Fred Mitchell, my Parliamentary Colleagues, Stalwart Councillors, officers and members of the Progressive Liberal Party, I express my heartfelt condolences to the family of Darrell Rolle during their hour of bereavement.

May he rest in peace