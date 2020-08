PLP Leader Philip Brave Davis Q.C. on the floor of the Party’s 54th National Convention commanding a wave of support across the country.

Statement by Philip Brave Davis

“I wish to let the public know that myself and Dr Michael Darville are now at hospital being examined out of an abundance of caution.

“I am awaiting the doctors report.

“I am satisfied with the level of care.

“I will keep you advised.”

