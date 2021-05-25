Opposition Leader Davis sits down with Labour Leaders while Minnis is running through the backdoor away from Labour…

Nassau – Leader of the Progressive Liberal Party, the Hon. Philip Brave Davis led a delegation of PLP parliamentarians and party officers in a meeting with Obie Ferguson, the President of the Trade Union Congress and affiliated union leaders at the Willamae Bridgewater Centre on Tuesday, 25 May 2021.

Accompanying Mr. Davis was the PLP’s Deputy Leader, I. Chester Cooper MP, Glenys Hanna-Martin MP, Senator Fred Mitchell, Opposition spokesman on Labour, Senator Michael Darville, Pia Glover-Rolle, Bradley Kemp and Justin Smith.