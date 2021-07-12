Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis pays tributes to the late Charles Sweeting, President Emeritus at Bahamas Conference of the Methodist Church

Reverend Charles Sweeting

STATEMENT| The Progressive Liberal Party is saddened to learn of the passing of the Reverend Charles Sweeting, President Emeritus at Bahamas Conference of the Methodist Church.

A giant and leader in both the education and church communities, Rev. Sweeting is a 1959 graduate of Queens College, the institution he would eventually lead as its principal, helping to build that school into one of the finest institutions of learning in The Bahamas.

He is credited with leading much of the developments of the Methodist Church in The Bahamas while preparing a generation of Bahamians for leadership in practically every sphere of national life.

Reverend Charles Sweeting was a nation builder par excellence and his passing brings to an end a significant era in national leadership.

We thank him for his stellar and selfless to this country he clearly loved dearly – especially in the all important areas of education and religion.

On behalf of my wife Ann-Marie, PLP Deputy Leader I. Chester Cooper, National Chairman Senator Fred Mitchell and the officers and members of the Progressive Liberal Party, I express condolences to the Sweeting family, the Queen’s College Family and Methodist family on his passing.

May he rest in peace.