Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis Welcomes Vaughn Miller As A PLP MP

I received a call this morning from Vaughn Miller, the Member of Parliament for Golden Isles. He indicated to me that after months of reflection and prayer, and following extensive consultations with his wife, family members and his constituents, he had decided to join the Progressive Liberal Party.

I have been speaking to him for some time. I think his experience mirrors that of many Bahamians, who wanted to believe the promises made by the Free National Movement in 2017, but who came to realize that this government has neither the intention nor the capacity to keep those promises.

For many Bahamians, things have never been harder. We are a nation in crisis. Vaughn Miller could have chosen to leave public service, but instead he wants to work for change, and hope, and relief. As a young man in Green Castle, Eleuthera, he dreamed of helping people and building a stronger nation. We share the belief that when things get hard, you work even harder. I welcome him to the Progressive Liberal Party. There is a lot of work ahead. It’s an all hands on deck moment.

On behalf of all of my colleagues in the Parliamentary team, I welcome Vaughn Miller to sit with us in our caucus and to become a member of the party. I look forward to the work we will do together for the people of Golden Isles.