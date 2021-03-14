Opposition Leader Philip Davis: Something Smell Fishy At BPL

Executive Chairman of Bahamas Power and Light Patrick Rollins and CEO Whitney Heastie. (Photo by Torrell Glinton)

PM Minnis

NASSAU| Having observed one bad decision taking place after another, with no apparent plan to reduce the cost of electricity to the Bahamian people, PLP Leader Philip ‘Brave’ Davis says something smells fishing at BPL, where there seems to be no transparency and accountability.

Davis reminded those present at HOA on Wednesday, that in the last Administration, an energy committee was established, comprised of business owners and members of civil society. This Energy Committee, he said, agreed to an energy plan. Before that plan could be implemented, the government changed hands. He added that the committee met with the Prime Minister and requested that he implement that plan. He did not do so.

The Opposition Leader then said chaos followed at the board level, presumably over the issue, and a large number of board members were either fired or resigned. He said the PM had made a promise to conduct an investigation into the matter and nearly three years later, he has not.

“I remind the House that the only time a government official or board member has been convicted for corruption was a former board member at BPL,” Davis said. “Something smells fishy at BPL, Mr. Speaker, and people are talking. Our country cannot develop in the way that it needs to without securing cost-efficient, sustainable energy. We will not allow all our future to be shackled by incompetence, greed or corruption.”

Mr. Davis continued by saying unless the government comes clean, when PLP comes into office, a full scale inquiry will be ordered, with papers and persons sent for nationally and internationally. The proceedings, he revealed, will be conducted live on national television so that the Bahamian people can see for themselves any mismanagement or any corruption.

The PLP leader promised that his party will create opportunities and incentives for entrepreneurs in renewable energy sources, especially solar. Reverse-metering will be implemented to reduce BPL consumption as well as solar energy use via tax incentives.