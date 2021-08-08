Oswald Greenslade says the drinks are on him!

Two new drinks to be introduced in honour of Olympians Steven Gardiner and Shaunae Miller-Uibo for their stellar performance at the 2021 Tokyo Games…

Shaunae Miller-Uibo, Oswald Greenslade and Steven Gardiner

NASSAU| A veteran mixologist, Oswald Greenslade, is set to give two Bahamian Olympic Champions a special honour by designing two signature award winning drinks for their impressive wins in Tokyo.

Greenslade, who is 77 and worked at the PoopDeck in his last employ, is known for his creation of the Bahama Mama and Bikini Below the Knees drinks.

IN honour of Olympian Steven Gardiner, who won the men’s 400m race, Greenslade will present the “MR GARDINER”. For our two time Olympic QUEEN, Shaunae Miller-Uibo, who won the Women’s 400m race in an impressive SOCIAL DISTANCING photo finish, Greenslade will present the drink “Miss Mae” named after the mother of Mrs Miller-UIBO.

BP believes the athletes should be celebrated by local bodies around the country and honoured for their stellar performances at the Olympics.

Greenslade is a senior member of the morning McDonald’s Breakfast Club.

