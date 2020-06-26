Our Lucaya bought to save jobs but now the Minnis Government is firing 270 Bahamians!

Gov’t spent $1 million a month to keep hotel closed!

FREEPORT| BP is learning some 90 employees of the Grand Lucayan resort have been made redundant.

We can confirm some 30 of those workers picked up their letters yesterday and the remainder will pick up letters next week.

Insiders say another 180 employees are expected to be made redundant once their 13 weeks unemployment benefit payments cease.

The Minnis Government bought the Hotel (without any appraisal done) for a whopping $65 million. And to date was paying some $1 million each month with the hotel closed.

Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis was on the ground on Grand Bahama today listening to members of the community.

PM Minnis has not visited Grand Bahama or Abaco in months particularly since Hurricane Dorian.

