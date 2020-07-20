Out of caution after police aide tests positive for Covid19 Peter Turnquest self-isolate!

Minister Turnquest tests negative for COVID-19 after possible exposure

Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest.

STATEMENT: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance K. Peter Turnquest received a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test result on Friday, July 17, 2020. Following the Ministry of Health’s protocols, Minister Turnquest took the test after learning he was exposed to a positive case earlier that day.

Out of an abundance of caution and on advice, Minister Turnquest has voluntarily entered self-quarantine. He continues to perform his functions as Minister of Finance, working remotely from home.

BP NOTE: Look when they ga tell us!