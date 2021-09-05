Outgoing St. Barnabas MP offers a contract with no guarantee for payment…

Montaqu Beach

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is learning the desperate FNM incumbent St. Barnabas candidate is running scared. With fewer and fewer days left before the General Elections, he is calling up contractors to award them no-paid contracts for work on Beaches and Parks.

The OUTGOING MP called up one cleaning company to tell the owner he will give him a contract for one year if he only gets his support.

The outgoing MP for Bamboo Town cannot guarantee one dollar in payments in contracts when the Minnis Government is gone on the 16th of September. Why even take a job at this hour when you know it will brand you for another five years after not getting one deal with the OUTGOING MINNIS GOVERNMENT in the past four years?

We report yinner decide!