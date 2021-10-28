Owner of Seafront Sushi dies…

Tommy “Tom” Wong

NASSAU| BAHAMAS PRESS is reporting the owner of Seafront Sushi has lost his battle with cancer.

Tommy “Tom” Wong died after a long battle with cancer! His eatery in East Bay Street is a popular hangout for serving up Asian cuisine.

The restaurant is known for its sushi platter and popular house rice which nightly create long lines outside the restaurant. Indoor dining at Seafront has not yet return, but Bahamians and residents list the restaurant as one of the best in the country for Asian food. Tom was a fixture at the restaurant and was known for his hospitable style meeting on the regular with his customers when they dined in.

We offer our condolences to his family on his passing and pray that his soul rest in peace.

