Ozzie shocked over libel arrest, court told

FNM propagandist Oswald “Ozzie” Poitier

Nassau| A police officer said that FNM propagandist Oswald “Ozzie” Poitier appeared “shocked” when he arrested him for libel.

Arresting officer Sergeant 3091 Demaril Curtis said that he went to Poitier’s home in Cockburn Town, San Salvador on April 30.

He said Poitier answered the door in his underwear and he informed him that he was under arrested for libel.

Curtis said that Poitier asked if the complaint was the result of text that he had made about PLP leader Philip “Brave” Davis.

Curtis said that Poitier told him that was thought the “matter was already dealt with.”

However, after speaking to his commanding officer Superintendent Neely, Curtis confirmed the matter was still outstanding.

He allowed Poitier to get dressed and took him to the police station, where he was placed in a cell.

Poitier’s trial has been adjourned to August 30.

Poitier is on $5,000 bail and could be jailed for two years if convicted.