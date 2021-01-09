Paradise Games Director and attorney at Cash Fountain William Fountain has died…

Nassau| Bahamas Press is now reporting the passing of Paradise Games Director and Attorney at Cash Fountain Mr. William Fountain has passed away on Friday following his battle with brain cancer.

William received his early education at Queen’s College and then continued his education in Canada at the Grenville Christian College. He studied history at the University of Toronto earning his BA and then moved on to law at the University of the West Indies where he obtained an LLB and the Certificate of Legal Education. He was called to the Bahamas Bar in 1994.

Williams joined Cash Fountain in 1994 and was senior and managing partner of the firm. Since joining the firm William has honed an expertise in chamber work, particularly in the areas of conveyancing and mortgages, probate, trust planning and commercial contracts.

Fountain was one of the attorneys, who debated nationally on Bill #3 which argued to ensure that a Bahamian father of a person born out of wedlock can pass on his citizenship to his child upon proof of paternityduring the Referendum back in 2016.

He immensely enjoyed being out on a boat spending time fishing. He is married to Mrs Janet Ritchie-Fountain and has one daughter. He was the son of noted attorney Mr Cyril Fountain.

We at BP expresses our deep condolences to his entire family and pray that his soul rest in peace.

