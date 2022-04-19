Parkinson Foundation members paid a courtesy call on the Deputy to the Governor General￼

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Deputy to the Governor General Cynthia Pratt (pictured right) welcomed Kingdor National Parkinson Foundation Chairman Mavis Darling, and other foundation members, in a courtesy call at the Office of the Governor General, April 19, 2022.

April is Parkinson’s Awareness Month. The foundation heightens awareness of Parkinson’s Disease, an incurable nervous system disorder that affects movement. Ms. Darling presented a book entitled ‘The Invisible Companion,’ which charts her father’s journey with the Parkinson’s disorder. (BIS Photo/Patrick Hanna)