Parliament to resume and Minnis to extend Emergency Powers…

Parliament to hold an Emergency Session to extend Emergency Orders this Tuesday at 10AM. MPs asked to return…

Parliament.

NASSAU| Emergency Powers will be extended due to the spike in Covid19 cases.

The PM has requested the same and all MPs have been notified by the Clerk of the House Mr. David Forbes that Parliament will return this Tuesday 10th August, 2021 at 10am.

Parliament was suspended until September 22, 2021. We believe there will be no Cabinet this Tuesday and perhaps PM Minnis might give the nation notice of an election date.

We believe a general election is just weeks away which means notice to the Dissolution of Parliament can come any day now.

We report yinner decide!