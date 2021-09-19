Parliamentary Registration Department released the results of the 2021 General Elections

NASSAU, The Bahamas – Across The Bahamas, thousands of eligible voters headed to the polls on September 16, 2021 to cast their ballots in the 2021 General Election.

Adherence to rigid health and safety protocols for all, during the pandemic, was key. Poll workers and members of the Royal Bahamas Defence and Police Forces aided the queueing and voting process, especially for the elderly and persons with disabilities.

One of the special accommodations made for the latter included possible covered areas for them to sit as they waited in line to cast their votes. Eligible voters chose from a field of more than 220 candidates, with a good proportion of those candidates being women.

Parliamentary Registration Department Parliamentary Commissioner (Actg.) Lavado Duncanson commented during the election that the number of candidates was just one factor that made it a unique election process: “It is taking place during a unique time – not just locally, but globally – where we know the environment in which we are having to conduct such an election; so it is unique,” he said.

“My only focus is to conduct an election that is free and fair, and permit persons to come in to cast their vote in a healthy environment,” he said. (BIS Photos/Patrick Hanna)