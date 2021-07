Live scenes this afternoon from that Charles Saunders fatality.

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting a passenger in a jeep has lost his life after the vehicle he was driving in collided with a sanitation truck.

Fire fighters were called to the scene to apply the jaws of life to extricate the driver of the left handed vehicle. The female driver survived and was taken to hospital.

The fatality unfolded on the Charles W Saunders Highway shortly after noon.

