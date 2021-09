Pastor Marina Sands

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is right now tonight reporting the passing of Pastor Marina Sands.

She passed away on Saturday evening.

Pastor Sands you will recall was the pastor of Judea Baptist Church off Harrold Road. She was a lively preacher and an incredible warrior in prayer. A woman of integrity, character and style.

We pray that the angels receive her and return her safely to the GOD whom she worshiped and adored.

May She Rest in Peace.