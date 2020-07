NASSAU| We don’t have his name but we do have a photo of the drowning victim at Goodman’s Bay Park in Cable Beach yesterday afternoon.

The man was enjoying the day at the beach with his two small children. He is also his mother’s only child who worked at the pastry shop.

Bahamas Press sends our deep condolences to his wife and children at this most difficult time.

Rest Eternal Grant Unto Him O Lord. Amen!

