Guests at the police passing out event on Thursday.

NASSSAU| Everyone is failing to comply with the Orders of the Competent Authority – EVEN THE POLICE!

This was the scene at the Police College event on Thursday. NO SOCIAL DISTANCING! And some guests are not even wearing masks. But yet all kinda rules for me going to church!?

Further, police are now shutting down restaurants for failing to comply with the COVID protocols.

How do you explain this? HOW?

