Persons issued multiple voter’s cards sit in Polling Division #7 in Mount Moriah and cannot be located!

Cabinet Minister son is registered in one constituency but lives in another – BP WILL BE THE FIRST TO BREAK THIS!!!

Parliamentary Commissioner must know that some persons who are not in a constituency cannot vote!

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is advising all candidates in the race to get rid of the Minnis Government to closely pay attention and watch their polling divisions and seriously, with a fine tooth comb, examine all the names on the register.

We have been closely watching that seat of Mount Moriah – especially in the section of POLLING DIVISION #7.

We know Minnis is one desperate man and is announcing anything to get your vote. He is not campaigning hard nor are some of his candidates. They are showing a very relaxed state as if they knows something we at BP do not know!

Bahamas Press is warning persons who collected multiple voting cards in an attempt to cheat, it is a violation punishable by arrest!

We at BP want cheating suspects who are using multiple voters cards with different variations of their name to know this: BEWARE! WE KNOW WHO YOU ARE. IF YOU CARRY OUT THIS DEVIOUS SCHEME, YOU WILL BE CHARGED BEFORE THE COURTS!

FURTHER, ANY INDIVIDUAL OR INDIVIDUALS WHO ARE PAYING YOU TO DO THIS WILL BE HUNTED DOWN AND CHARGED ALONG WITH YOU!!!! THIS IS CRIMINAL AND WE KNOW WHO YOU ARE. WE WILL BE WAITING FOR YOU!

Infact in a few days we will point to one case where the son of a sitting Cabinet Minister has lived in one constituency and is registered in another. THAT REVELATION BY BP IS COMING! You have been warned – YOU AND YA PAH!

We at BP have been preaching for months how more than 15,000 deceased persons are on the register. This is just sad!

We ga report yinner decide!