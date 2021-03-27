Peter “GUILTY” Turnquest takes his COVID19 vaccine shot – Grand Bahama vaccination exercise cancelled

Peter “GUILTY” Turnquest

NASSAU| Less than a week after Grand Bahama began the vaccination of residents, the vaccination roll-out has been suspended after Grand Bahama Health Services ran out of vaccines.

“Grand Bahama Health Services wishes to advise the public that due to oversubscription of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine, the session for Saturday March 27, 2021 has been cancelled until further notice.”

“Upon replenishment of our vaccine stock, the public will be advised when vaccinations will resume via local and social media,” according to a statement.

It is unclear how the island ran out of vaccines so quickly as vaccination centers on the island were not crowded with people lining up to receive the vaccine shot this week.

Former Deputy Prime Minister Peter Turnquest and Minister of State For Finance Kwasi Thompson were among the first to be vaccinated on Grand Bahama.

Officials advised that residents who have already received a vaccine but did not receive a Vaccine Card will be advised of a day for pick up.

Over 5,000 people in the Bahamas have received the first shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine.