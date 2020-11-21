Peter Turnquest asked to tender his resignation from Cabinet

NASSAU | Finance Minister Kevin Peter Tunquest was asked by Prime Minister Hubert Minnis to tender his resignation to the Cabinet of the Bahamas by Sunday afternoon.

A special meeting of the Cabinet has been called to finalize a decision on the DPM and Minister of Finance.

BP wrote back on September 15, 2019 that Turnquest will not be offered for renomination whenever a general election is called. The Minnis Government is Corrupt!

The collapse of Peter Turnquest could mean the rise of ‘Mr. Letter or Intent’ Renward Wells within the upper ranks of the Government.

Today PM Minnis is campaigning door to door in San Salvador where there is NO COVID! Running away from the press on the scandal now engulding his government! Well what is this? The man who is the Competent Authority and Super-Spreader is out while some a yinner lockdown!

We report yinner decide!