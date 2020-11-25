PM Hubert Minnis and Finance Minister Peter Turnquest

NASSA| Peter Turnquest to tender his resignation…Wendy Craigg shall be new Minister of State for Finance….

BREAKING NEWS FROM CABINET| Finance Ministet Peter Turnquest SHALL TENDER his resignation!

The resignation can come as early as this afternoon. But the timing we are not sure!

BP told yinner from Saturday PM Hubert Minnis asked Turnquest to resign over the weekend but the matter was stalled and finalized yesterday.

BP can confirm the new for State for Finance will be former Central Bank Governor Wendy Craigg.

We report yinner decide!